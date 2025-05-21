CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man faces charges in connection with an armed robbery.

Andrew Ryan Nomar, 33, of Rand, allegedly entered the Dollar General in Rand on April 19 and presented a written note to an employee stating he was armed. Nomar was wearing a ski mask and gloves and used umbrellas to block security cameras. Nomar then fled towards Athens Avenue.

Nomar’s fingerprints were later found on the letter that was left at the scene.

Nomar is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on unrelated charges, but he’s now been charged with felony robbery.