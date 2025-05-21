CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds walked the stage at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Wednesday for Kanawha County’s first two commencement ceremonies.

The Riverside High School class of 2025 were honored Wednesday afternoon, and highest honor student Bianca Stollings got to address her student body. She encouraged her fellow classmates to remember the good times and little accomplishments as the years go on.

“When you’re having a bad day, remember the times Carly (a fellow student) would give you a compliment and make everything so much better. When you feel like you can’t get something done, remember how you always made the 11:59 turn-in time — or at least almost always,” Stollings said.

Riverside High School Principal Stephen Loftis also spoke during the ceremony. He says graduating high school is a big achievement, but the journey isn’t over yet.

“Today is a celebration of your accomplishments. It is also a reminder that success is built on the foundation of sacrifice,” Loftis said. “The journey does not end here. It it only just beginning.”

Loftis also told the class of 2025 that if they want to see similar success in future months and years, they’ll need to earn it, just like they did their diplomas.

“Success is never handed to you. It requires effort. It requires commitment. It requires sacrifice,” Loftis said.

The class of 2025 for South Charleston High School graduated a few hours later during the evening.

Class president Jamar Edward Townsend says the student body was there for each other throughout the past four years.

“We found joy between the cracks of pressure, we showed up for each other in ways that matter and in ways that proved we were more than just students, we were a family,” Townsend said.

Townsend said that this graduating class left their mark on the school.

“To my fellow graduates, we didn’t just survive high school, we made it our own,” Townsend said. “We left our mark in every hallway, every memory, and probably a few lockers that still won’t open right.”

Highest honor student Sam Frye, who has plans to become an educator, gave a speech on how valuable education is and why it needs to be more accessible.

“Education goes beyond a book and a desk,” Frye said Wednesday evening. “It is a community and a guide on how to take part and provide for that community.”

Frye also challenged her fellow graduates and those in the audience to be part of changing education for the better.

“Be intentional. Read, vote, volunteer, and act. Change is as necessary as it is inevitable,” Frye said. “We need the intention, action, and support of every old and young person in order to make change now more than ever.”

Kanawha County Schools will hold commencement ceremonies Thursday, Friday, and Tuesday.

The days and times for commencement ceremonies are as follows:

Thursday:

George Washington High School — 1 p.m.

Nitro High School — 7 p.m.

Friday:

Capital High School — 1 p.m.

Herbert Hoover High School — 7 p.m.

Tuesday:

St. Albans High School — 1 p.m.

Sissonville High School — 7 p.m.

All ceremonies will be held inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.