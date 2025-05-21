HURRICANE, W.Va. — Over 300 motorcyclists made their way to Valley Park in Hurricane Wednesday evening for an annual Run for the Wall event.

Run for the Wall is a yearly ride where veterans and supporters ride across the nation the week before Memorial Day to honor those who gave their life while serving. The riders end their journey at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. on Memorial Day.

The event alternates each year between Hurricane and Nitro.

“These riders came all the way across the country to celebrate here. Nitro and Hurricane really respects them for coming in,” Dewey Chaney with the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 37 said Wednesday.

While the cross-country ride honors all veterans, a central theme is remembering those who fought in Vietnam.

Chaney remembers the time when he and his fellow soldiers were not welcomed with open arms after returning to the country.

“There were no parades. There was no welcome home,” Chaney said. “We didn’t come back as a group, everybody just came back on their own. The war was being protested pretty hard, and the country was split right down the middle.”

Michelle McDaniel, a New Mexico native serving as a stager for Run for the Wall events, says this ride can help Vietnam veterans heal.

“This is something that is a really underrepresented portion of our community; the military in general, but then the Vietnam veterans in particular, with the struggles that they had,” McDaniel said. “Having them be recognized and respected and honored when we do these things is incredibly important to their healing.”

Ted Kapner, the director of public relations for Run for the Wall, says this is about showing the appreciation to the men and women who deserve it.

“I wanted to come out. I wanted to make sure that Vietnam veterans and veterans from all wars know that we care. These patriots who come to the run and ride for those who can’t, we have a deep, deep appreciation for what they did for us, and we just want to come out and show that,” Kapner said.

Kapner, who is one of the many riders who did not serve in the miliary, says you don’t have to serve to understand the sacrifice of those who did.

“I wanted to give back and I wanted to show my appreciation to those who did put their butts on the line and served our country so that we can enjoy the freedom that most of us take for granted every single day,” Kapner said.

West Virginia coordinator for Run for the Wall Todd Taylor says his mission is to help others find a way to heal each May.

“If I’m able to help just one person get across the country and find the healing they need, that’s why I do it,” Taylor said.

With just a little less than 400 miles left in the journey, Taylor says all the hours, miles, and highways will soon be worth it all.

‘When we put our kickstands down, it’s just like a release,” Taylor said. “You’ve driven close to 3,000 miles in 10 days, and you get to that little place outside of D.C. where we go, but it’s not complete until we get to the Vietnam Wall and place our plaque.”

“When we get in it’s what makes it all worth it,” Taylor said.