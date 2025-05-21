CHARLESTON, W.Va. –With unpredictable weather conditions on day three of the USA Cycling Nationals four more cyclists were able to secure national titles during the time trials Wednesday.

The second day kicked off with the Men and Women’s U23 and Elite cyclists. The day started with sunshine for the women’s races however for the men’s elite cyclists they were met with rain showers throughout their run.

Cole Kessler, Artem Schmidt, Chloe Patrick and Emily Ehrlich were named the winners at the conclusion of the races.

Kessler, who races with Lidl-Trek Future Racing, won the title for Men’s U23 time trial.

Kessler, who had previously won in Knoxville in 2021 for the Junior 17-18 time trial, said that this is what he had been working towards since that win.

“It feels amazing, I haven’t won a race since I was a junior and this feelings incredible,” Kessler told MetroNews after he was announced the last cyclists crossed the finish line. “I’ve been chasing this since junior so it feels amazing.”

Cyclists raced along Kanawha Boulevard from Stockton Street to Daniel Boone Park, a distance of 20 miles.

The course is a straight shot up and back and Kessler said that with it being his second time racing on this course, it worked out good for him.

“This course is really good for me, just straight out and back, you can really find your rhythm and the weather was good for me, minimal wind and no rain, so I’m really happy,” he said.

Kessler said that while the course was good, he said that the last couple of minutes was the hardest for him.

He said that he was telling himself to push through to the end.

“I was just telling myself to push as hard as you can and don’t blow,” Kessler said. “Once I saw that one kilometer sign, I just clicked it down a gear and went as hard as I could.”

Kessler was closely followed by Owen Cole who had a time of 40:00 and Garin Kelley who had a time of 40:11.

Shmidt won the title for Men’s Elite, with a time of 39:03. Patrick won the national title for Women’s U23 with a time of 22:24 and Ehrlich won for the women elite with a time of 43:04.

Criterium races will begin Thursday evening with the Men and Women’s Junior and U23 cyclists. The first race is set for 6:30 p.m.