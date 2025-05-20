CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A total of 40 felony arrests have been made on fugitives wanted on a wide range of charges including kidnapping, sexual assault, illicit drug possession and armed robbery.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force conducted a two-week warrant operation deemed Operation Shake Down resulting in the 40 felony arrests from May 5 through May 16.

U.S. Marshal for West Virginia’s southern district, Michael Baylous joined the West Virginia State Police, Department of Homeland Security and FBI representatives, prosecuting attorneys, and other law enforcement agencies on Tuesday for a press conference announcing the results of that operation.

Baylous said this sends out a strong message to others thinking they can come into the state, perform heinous crimes, and get by with it.

“I’m proud of my West Virginia roots, and as West Virginians, our nature is to be welcoming, unfortunately, some mistake our kindness for weakness,” Baylous said. “If you’re a fugitive from justice thinking you will be welcome with open arms in Southern West Virginia, you’re delusional.”

The felony warrants for the wanted fugitives apprehended during the operation include kidnapping, sexual assault, soliciting a minor via computer, possession with intent to deliver and distribute controlled substances, armed robbery, weapons offenses, child neglect causing risk of injury, burglary, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Law enforcement officers also recovered 40 grams of methamphetamine, 1 oz. of fentanyl, and five firearms during the operation.

West Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Jim Mitchell said operations of this scale could not be possible without the collaboration between themselves, county sheriffs and city police.

“We couldn’t do anything that we do without each other, and so I really appreciate the opportunity that we have to work together,” Mitchell said during Tuesday’s press conference.

There were four arrests made during the operation that were particularly significant.

Christopher Spaulding, 53, of Ripley, was wanted out of Jackson County for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and felony possession of a firearm. Spaulding was associated with the Aryan Brotherhood Gang and Jokers 1% MC.

The second felon, wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, Kirk Donovan Thomas, 36, of Charleston has been evading apprehension since 2023 according to state police. Thomas was also wanted out of Putnam County on a circuit court capias warrant.

Since his arrest, Thomas has been charged with additional counts of failure to register as a sex offender in Kanawha County.

Dwayne Edward White Jr., 27, of Ripley, was arrested for the delivery of methamphetamine. Officers said White also has self-proclaimed gang affiliations.

Lastly, David Argueta-Marquez, 29, of El Salvador was wanted out of Harris County, Texas but was residing in Lyburn, WV.

Marquez was arrested in Kimper, Kentucky by U.S. Marshals task force members and was wanted on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

After fleeing West Virginia, Baylous said they, along with the help of the Department of Homeland Security were able to locate Marquez in Kentucky.

“We did become aware that he was residing in the Logan County area and we were able to track him over in Kentucky as he was working I believe in the timber industry, and so we coordinated with Eastern Kentucky and we were able to make that arrest,” he said.

Baylous said Marquez is also a suspected illegal immigrant and is under investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He is an alleged member of the 18th Street Gang in El Salvador.

Additionally, two other individuals were also federally indicted from U.S. Marshals Service investigations and are currently incarcerated.

Ronald Tinsley, 52, of Charleston was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly escaping from Bureau of Prisons custody on March 19.

And, Paul Charles Clement, 42, of Hillsboro, was indicted for violating the Adam Walsh Act, a law that protects children from violent sex offenders. Clement had reportedly failed to register as a sex offender after moving to the state of West Virginia and establishing residency.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said this operation has been critical in keeping West Virginia a safe place to live.

“We don’t want you here,” Eggleton said. “We are a safe place to live, one of the safest places in America, and we are tasked with keeping it that way.”

Baylous added that criminals of this kind don’t belong anywhere but behind bars.

“These violent fugitives have zero, zero redeeming qualities,” said Baylous. “All they do is leave a path of destruction everywhere they go, and our communities and our families are much safer when they’re locked up.”

He said their commitment and dedication to stopping such criminals have allowed the CUFFED Task Force to become one of the most efficient and effective in the country.