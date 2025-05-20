CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia DNR held a public meeting Tuesday evening in regard to the master plan for the Forks of Coal Natural Area in Kanawha County.

Residents were able to stop by the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center in Alum Creek and were able to comment on what they wanted to see in the future at the facility.

“Public comments are very important. It helps us gauge public interest and we are also able to help determine what is most important to the public,” said Zack Brown, the assistant chief of operations for the wildlife resources section of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “I might have a certain idea that doing ‘project x’ is the most important, but if the public comes to us and says ‘No, we really need that parking lot so that we can get access to that new area across the road, then that makes sense and maybe we put that as priority one.”

Todd Schoolcraft, the landscape architect and project manager with EL Robinson Engineering Company, says the area is divided into a couple of sections, and both will be seeing improvements.

“It’s kind of like a two-fold project. We have Forks of Coal North, which is already developed, and we’re expanding on that development and improving it. Then we have an additional plus or minus 200 acres that we’re calling Forks of Coal South that we’re now developing newly and is just coming into the park system.”

Representatives with the DNR had several different ideas they’ve floated around presented to the public on display boards at the meeting Tuesday.

Brown says some of these ideas could soon turn into long-term parts of the facility.

“We brainstormed and got some ideas of how we can help develop facilities out here,” Brown said. “This is a long-term plan that will help us as we proceed forward and as funding becomes available. It helps our foundation know what grants to apply for.”

11 ideas have been presented for Forks of Coal North. They are as follows:

New trail on the Little Coal River side connecting FOC North with FOC South

New service vehicle access and pedestrian trail on the Big Coal River side connecting FOC North and FOC South

A boardwalk in the pollinator field to help users navigate the wet areas

An outdoor classroom near the pollinator field

A shelter located on the edge of the parking lot near the Yellow and Blue Trails trailhead

Detention pond beautification via a new rain garden/bioretention area near the main parking lot

An ADA accessible pathway to the top of Roof Rock

A trail connecting Mine Portal Trail with Yellow Trail

Reconfiguration of existing amphitheater

Closure of historic pedestrian suspension bridges due to deterioration

New benches and interpretive signs

10 ideas have been presented for Forks of Coal South. They are as follows:

School House Fire Trail Trailhead located across from existing main entrance to FOC North

Tree limb trimming to improve sight distances for users entering and exiting the new trailhead parking lot

Sorghum Patch Bypass Trail that will provide service vehicle access and pedestrians under the Corridor G bridges to FOC North

Gore Mountain and Jeep Trail Lookout Towers

Fence around the Hill property

Various trail improvements

New amphitheater/outdoor classroom located in the open field

The Crooked Branch Trail extension

Cemetery access

New benches and interpretive signs

Chapmanville resident Kenneth Wilson says the center is vital for the next generation in and around Kanawha County.

“This is a real educational tool for children,” Wilson said.

“We need to expand it as much as possible and put more things in here for people to see,” he continued.

Public comments for the master plan will be accepted until June 6. You can submit comments at sites.google.com/wv.gov/forks-of-coal-master-plan