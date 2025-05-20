CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has discovered three missing pieces of evidence in a recent homicide.

The remains of Lenard Pierre Jackson, 38, of Dundee Michigan, were found in mid-April over an embankment off Walnut Gap Road, right outside of Charleston.

The KCSO says a black Louis Vuitton jacket, a gold Rolex watch, and a gold necklace belonging to Jackson are missing. The necklace features an Arabic symbol meaning God.

Anyone with information regarding these items or the investigation is encouraged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section at 304-357-0556.