CHARLESTON, W.Va. –For the second time, Charleston became host to the 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships Monday morning when the newest event Para-cycling got underway.

Para-cycling is an event that includes individuals who have cerebral palsy, amputations and other physical impairments who compete on bicycles, tricycles and hand cycles.

Para-cyclist Sara Whittingham, who was racing on a tricycle for the first time, came in first place in the T2 category. This category is for individuals who have more moderate loss of stability and function compared to the TI category.

She said that it was an amazing experience.

“It was awesome, it was a fun experience, a great race, lot of people cheering along the way, so it was a fun day,” Whittingham said after crossing the finish line Monday afternoon. “Grateful for the opportunity to be out here.”

Since this is the first year with the event of Para-cycling, USA Cycling Nationals event director Kyle Knott says that they had world champions, Para-Olympic champions, and medalists participating this year.

He says that having them in the event line-up this year gives USA Cycling the opportunity to bring in these champions and show everyone who they are and what they can do.

“To be able to showcase them at our professional road championships I think is a step in making sure that they feel seen, present, part of our community here at USA cycling when it comes to our UCI, international level races,” Knott said.

The event got underway on Kanawha Boulevard in front of the Four Points by Sheraton hotel where cyclists made a loop and ended at the finish line in front of the hotel.

Whittingham, who is also a veteran, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, five years ago. Parkinson’s is a movement disorder of the nervous system.

She said the reason she was competing in the race was because she wanted to show those who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s that they can continue racing and encourage them to stay healthy.

“To just continue try and show them we can still keep racing and competing and that we need to keep fighting to stay healthy,” Whittingham said.

She said that since this was the first time she was riding on a tricycle, the only thing she had trouble with was the right turns that were throughout the course.

Knott said that they were ready to come back to Charleston for the second out of the five times the city will be hosting the event.

He says it’s exciting to have the city host the event.

“So, it’s really good to be back here, we’ve always enjoyed our time in Charleston, we had a really good year last year, looking forward to see the growth and the support from the community and our riders are excited to be back,” Knott said.

The City of Charleston will be hosting the event until 2028.

He says this time around compared to last year, the support has already grown because of being able to get the word out there about the races.

“And just making sure that the community comes out, knows there welcome, there’s things to do,” he said. “I think the support at all the restaurants have been awesome, going and seeing coasters to T-shirts to we’ve seen out USA Cycling logo in window shops and so I think that’s a thing for us as we learn is that Charleston really wants to be a bike city and that really makes us happy.”

Events are expected to pick back up Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the Junior and Para Individual Time Trials which will run along Kanawha Boulevard.