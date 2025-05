CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are searching for the driver of a tractor trailer damaged part of the Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston

Investigators say that the tractor trailer drove into a very narrow, dead-end road on Sunday, leaving behind tracks in the grass and wall damage. Several headstones were also overturned.

The driver abandoned the trailer and left in the tractor.

Crews pulled the abandoned trailer out of the cemetery backwards down a narrow road.