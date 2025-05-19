HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –A new executive director for Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security has been appointed.

The university made the announcement Monday that Alexandria Donathan (formerly Royal) will step into the role.

Donathan, who recently served as the senior technical advisor at United States Cyber Command’s Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Networks (JFHQ-DODIN), will oversee the institute’s operations. These operations include requirements, priorities, budgets, systems and processes.

During her role at JFHQ-DODIN, she played a vital role where she advised leadership on cybersecurity threats and shaped polices related to cyber threat management and mitigations for Department of Defense networks.

Donathan says that she looks forward to joining the university to lead the institute.

“I am thrilled to join Marshall University and lead the Institute for Cyber Security,” she said. “In today’s rapidly evolving cyber landscape Marshall’s commitment to education and innovation is essential. I look forward to building on our partnerships, strengthening our security frameworks, and ensuring that ICS remains at the forefront of cybersecurity excellence.”

Along with her service at JFHQ-DODIN, she also previously served as a technical architect with Palo Alto Networks. During her time with them she led the deployment of cybersecurity capabilities for the DOD, where she designed solutions that balanced business needs with cybersecurity requirements.

She also served in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, where she rose to the rank of master sergeant before commissioning as a second lieutenant in December 2023.

Marshall’s chief legal officer and vice president for strategic initiatives and corporate relations Toney Stroud says he is confident in Donathan’s appointment.

“Alex’s extensive background in cybersecurity and her dedication to advancing cyber defense make her the perfect choice to lead the ICS,” Stroud said. “Her leadership will undoubtedly position the ICS as a premier center for cybersecurity education and innovation.”

Donathan will also drive the institute’s strategic initiatives and engage with partners that will help enhance Marshall University’s cybersecurity capabilities.

To learn more about Marshall’s ICS visit www.marshall.edu/ics.