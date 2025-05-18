RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Ravenswood Fire Department officials says a home was destroyed by a fire Saturday evening.

All five of Jackson County’s fire departments responded to the blaze that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday along Chambers Drive.

Jackson County EMS also responded. They reported that all of the occupants made it safely out of the home.

However, crews said the structure was heavily involved in fire which threatened nearby exposures due to the high winds.

Crews were on the scene until nearly 8 p.m. working on overhaul operations.