CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. –A man is in jail after being arrested in connection with a church arson that happened in Cabell County earlier this week.

According to a criminal complaint Richard Lee Hill, 38, was arrested Friday night and has been charged with second-degree arson.

Four separate fires were reported at Brighter Day Ministry Church in the 4000 block of Nine Mile Road in Lesage Wednesday afternoon.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said that there was one small fire that was started in a shed attached to the church and a few hours later, three more fires were started, two in the church and one in an adjacent fellowship hall.

Hill is currently being held at Western Regional Jail on $20,000 dollar cash bond.

