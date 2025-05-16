CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says “all hazards are in play” with a powerful storm system set to hit the state in two separate waves Friday.

The first wave, that arrived in the far western states before noon, is less severe. It includes rain and some isolated thunderstorms.

NWS Meteorologist Gabe Wawrin said it’s the second wave, expected to arrive Friday night, that could pack a powerful punch.

“What has us most concerned is it will probably be a little more widespread, cover much of the state, and with that, all hazards are in play,” Wawrin said.

Hazards like damaging winds, hail, the possibility of isolated tornadoes and isolated incidents of flash flooding.

“Damaging wind is the primary hazard but everything else is in play as well,” Wawrin said.

Winds could get up to 60-70 mph and potentially higher, Wawrin said.

“It’s definitely an elevated threat for widespread damaging winds. We’re talking in excess of 60 (mph), maybe 70 and in some cases maybe higher than that,” Wawrin said.

The severe weather is being caused strong winds and moisture from the southwest colliding with a cold front from the north.

Wawrin said it’s important to stay alert.

“We definitely want everybody to keep up to date with the latest weather and have ways to keep up with warnings today and tonight,” he said.

The National Weather Service has issued a general flood watch from noon until late night Friday for Cabell, Mason. Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and Fayette counties. A severe thunderstorm watch for most of that area was added by noon.

Calmer conditions are expected for most of Saturday and Sunday once the storm passes through.