SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A parade honoring those who served in the military will be in South Charleston Saturday.

The South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Vicki Vaughan came on 580 Live Friday morning to talk about the 66th Annual Armed Forces Parade.

Vaughan said not only does it serve as a parade to honor military veterans, but it also serves as a memorial for United States Marine Herbert J. Thomas, who was given a Medal of Honor for his actions during World War II.

She said that they have over 55 units participating in the parade.

“We have VFW, Cold War veterans, we have plenty of ROTC groups, we have the Gold Star mothers,” Vaughan said.

She even said that someone from Thomas Memorial Hospital will be bringing a horse to the parade, like they did for the South Charleston Christmas parade.

Brigadier General Michael Cadle, who is director of the joint staff line-up of the WV National Guard, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the parade.

She really encouraged residents to come out and support all veterans.

“Please everyone come out to the parade tomorrow to honor our military,” she said.

Vaughan reassured parade participants that the route they would follow is simple. She said that the parade will begin on Second Avenue and D Street, go all the way down and make a left onto E Street at the South Charleston Mound.

Vaughan said that there will be people there to guide everyone on where they need to go.

“I have my board members of the Convention and Visitors Bureau are event staff, and so they help guide you to the places they you need to go,” she said.

If you are wanting to participate you can call Vaughan at the CVB at 304-746-5522

The participants will begin lining up at 11, with the parade beginning at noon.

Photo: South Charleston CVB’s Website