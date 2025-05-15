CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. –The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office ruling that the fire at a Cabell County church Wednesday afternoon was set intentionally.

According to a release from WVSFMO, crews responded to a small fire at a shed that was attached to Brighter Day Ministry Church, located in the 4000 block of Nine Mile Road in Lesage around 12:10 p.m.

About two hours later, crews were called and responded to another set of fires at church. These fires were at each door of the church and the adjacent fellowship hall.

All four fires were determined to be arson by the WVSFMO.

WVSFMO is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the WV Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE (3473).

Photo: One of the buildings at Brighter Day Ministry Church (WCHSTV)