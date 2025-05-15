HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –The new Huntington Homeless Services Hub is making progress after receiving funding to get the project started to help combat the homelessness issue surrounding the city.

Huntington Mayor Patrick Farrell told city council at Monday’s meeting that they have signed the memorandum of understanding with Valley Health Systems for them to be the lead partner for the shelter.

The shelter is expected to offer addiction treatment, mental health treatment and to help find housing options. The council voted at their last meeting to give the Farrell the opportunity to use money from the opioid settlement distribution fund.

Farrell said in the last week there’s been people at the property on 3rd Avenue West to begin preparation.

“Contractors were there of course in the last week getting bids together for the work so everything is on track,” he said.

Farrell told council members at their last meeting on April 29, that he hopes the shelter is done before winter.

He also announced that they are working a pilot project that would help with the housing crisis. Farrell said that there was a study that said they didn’t have enough houses for sale, enough apartments for rent and that new workers were struggling to find homes.

The pilot project would be in partnership with community partners to help increase supple, approve quality and keep costs down.

Farrell said he will be working with the council.

“At the same time, we’ll be working with you and bringing you ideas on how we can streamline permitting, reduce fees, pursue smart zoning changes to help increase the supply to make it easier to build and renovate,” he said.

He said that once more information is known he will let council know.