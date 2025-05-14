CLENDENIN, W.Va. –The Elk River Trail system has added another trailhead to their system with the opening of the Clendenin Rail Trail in Kanawha County.

A ribbon cutting was held in Clendenin on Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of the new trailhead. The new trail adds onto the already existing 47 miles of trails that goes from Gassaway to Heartland and the four and half miles of trail from Clendenin to Queen Shoals.

Governor Patrick Morrisey along with other county and local officials were on hand for the ribbon cutting.

Morrisey says that the newest trail, adds onto what the state has gotten right which is the continuation and celebration of the great outdoors.

“This is so important and truly a reflection of so many of the things that West Virginia does right,” he said before they cut the ribbon.

He said that this helps the state win what he calls the backyard brawl economically.

Elk River Trail Foundation President Ken Tawney said that the trails have had tremendous impact for the towns and cities the trails are in.

“Recreational, economic, and health benefits that the Elk River Trail and the Elk River Water Trail provide are powerful,” Tawney said.

He said that the introduction of these trails has helped small businesses within the area but also bring in new businesses like selling bikes and kayaks for people to enjoy on those trails.

Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said that this project is just of the ones that the commission is proud to help come to life.

He said that the commission has been behind the new trail head in Clendenin since Mayor Kay Summers approached them asking for the funds to do so. He also mentioned that this project is one of many that they have going, such as the Air Raid Bike Park, the Appalachian Outlaw Trails which just got funding to turn 2,000 acres into trails for ATV’s dirt bikes, and full-size vehicles.

Wheeler says that this new trail head, along with the other projects in the county, will help promote tourism but also help the community in Clendenin.

“All of those will bring people, tourism to spend their hard-earned money right here at their mom-and-pop shops,” Wheeler said. “To give opportunities for locals to start their own business, however it’s going to give an opportunity to our community, to our people, to our children.”

Morrisey said that the trail system is an amazing initiative to help promote great things for the state.

“This is an amazing initiative in Kanawha County to promote healthy living, tourism, and economic developments,” he said. “This is an area that’s going to benefit so much from the great outdoors.”

The new trailhead is located at the beginning of the Elk River Trail on Cardinal Street.

Photo: Kanawha County Twitter page