KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The Kanawha County Board of Education voting to approve their operating budget for the 2025-2026 school during their statutory session Wednesday afternoon.

The board approved their expense budget of over $337 million dollars for the upcoming school year.

They also approved amounts of $3 million dollars for the Public Library Excess Levy Fund, $10 million dollars for the Permanent Improvment Fund and $55 million dollars for the Special Revenue Fund.

They had another statutory session on Monday for public comments about the budget and to set the budget for final approval.

They meet again Thursday for a regular meeting at 5 p.m.