CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to harming a newborn.

David Allen Davis, 23, was sentenced Wednesday to a maximum of five years in prison, followed by 50 years of extended supervision on charges of child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury or death.

Prosecutors say David admitted to tossing a five-week-old baby onto a couch, which resulted in the baby hitting her head on the fram of a couch. The child was brought to the hospital with subdural bleeding and a fractured pinky finger.

Davis is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.