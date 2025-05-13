MASON COUNTY, W.Va. –A Mason County man has been indicted on multiple charges after he allegedly threatened family members and set their home ablaze.

According to court record, Tyler Allen Crump, 34 of Point Pleasant, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree arson.

West Virginia State Police responded to an arson report in early March on Tanglewood Drive, where Crump’s relatives told police that he had threatened to burn down the house and kill them.

According to investigators a pattern was traced from Crump’s room down the stairs of the home. Crump allegedly used tiki fluid and left the home without telling anyone.

Crump is due back in court on May 28 at 9 a.m.

Photo: WCHSTV