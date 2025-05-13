CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have released the names of the four people involved in a double fatal crash on Mother’s Day morning at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston.

Police said the crash claimed the lives of driver Tiara Pitts, 29, and passenger Katelyn Berger, 30, both of Charleston.

Two men who were passengers in the minivan, Javon Cousins, 19, of Dunbar, and Fontain Nelson, 29, of Charleston, remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators said the minivan plunged off the elevated interstate Sunday morning at shortly after 4 a.m. and fell to a gravel yard below.

The investigation into what caused the crash is continuing.