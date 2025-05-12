NITRO, W.Va. — A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

According to the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket matched 5 numbers but not the actual Powerball number. The player also did not buy the Powerplay option.

The Lottery said the holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of it and call the Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim the prize.

Saturday’s numbers were 5, 20, 28, 39, 42 and the Powerball was 13.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night. The jackpot is at $93 million.