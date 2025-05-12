CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Residents in Charleston are getting their chance to help enhance the neighborhoods they live in with the Hearts of Our Neighborhood initiative.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the launch and opened applications for the new initiative Monday in a press release.

The initiative is designed to help the city, and the community identify, revitalize and celebrate the spaces that serve as vital meeting groups for the city’s neighborhoods.

Goodwin said that the initiative was something that has wanted to begin since she became mayor. She said that she wanted to create something like this because when she walks her door-to-door in these neighborhoods, she has learned that residents have good ideas but don’t always have the funding to make their ideas happen.

“Folks know what they want, they know what they need, the projects that this program supports are super synonymous with Hearts of Our Neighborhoods,” Goodwin told MetroNews. “It’s where people can gather, connect and build community.”

She said that the requested projects can range in price from $1,000 to $10,000. According to City of Charleston’s website, there are different projects neighborhoods can apply for; some examples of projects that would be accepted are beautification projects, safety projects, outdoor community event spaces and more.

Goodwin said that there’s this wide range of projects that can be submitted because every neighborhood is different and their needs are different from one another.

She encourages, neighborhoods to work together in order to help fill out the application forms.

“Work together to build this application because that’s what Hearts of our Neighborhoods is all about, getting together and finding something special in the place and the space you call home,” Goodwin said.

The application form is four pages with questions that help the city gain knowledge on what the project is, the impact it will have on the community, how much it will cost the city and more.

List of application deadlines:

– June 15th; for the July 15th project cycle

– September 15; for the October 15th project cycle

– February 15, 2026; for the March 15, 2026, project cycle

All applications are due by 5 p.m.

Goodwin said that they want projects that could benefit different age groups.

“We’re looking for applications that may hit several different areas for seniors, for children, safety, exercise, things that make your place and space desirable,” she said.

Goodwin says that this will be a team effort to make it happen for their neighborhoods.

“So, combining your efforts with local individuals, or community organizations, neighborhood associations,” she said. “We wanted to provide this opportunity for you to make the things you want in you happen in your neighborhood come to life.”

For more information and to access application forms visit the City of Charleston’s website here.