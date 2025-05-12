CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with the West Virginia Department of Highways announced Monday that they will be expediting a project that will replace a bridge in Charleston.

On April 29, a 20-foot bridge on Woodward Drive in North Charleston closed. The DOH has filed an emergency order for steel and the old span has been removed. The steel is set to arrive within the next few weeks.

Since the bridge’s closure, motorists in the area have voiced their complaints regarding their new detours and potential safety hazards.

“Because Woodward Drive is an important thoroughfare for residents, the WVDOH decided to expedite replacement of the structure,” District manager of WVDOH District 1 Stefen White, said in a statement.

According to a release from the DOH, crews are planning to pour concrete for the bridge next week.