SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A fugitive from the South Charleston Police is now hospitalized with serious injuries after he attempted to evade officers by jumping off a bridge.

South Charleston Police have not released the man’s name pending notification of relatives.

The suspect was in custody at the South Charleston Police Department Friday night and managed to escape his cuffs and flee. He had been arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny and fleeing. Police tracked the man with a k-9 and a drone for a period of time, but he had eluded capture.

He was spotted around 10:30 p.m. Friday by a State Trooper on the Patrick Street Bridge about two miles away. When the trooper attempted to apprehend the man, he jumped off the Charleston end of the span near Drug Emporium. Police said the suspect tried to ride a tree to the ground on the bank of the Kanawha River. The effort did not prove effective, and he suffered serious injuries. He remains hospitalized at CAMC.