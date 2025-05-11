The sewer line follows Smithers Creek along Cannelton Hollow in August 2022. (Photo by Jeff Jenkins)

CANNELTON HOLLOW, W.Va. –The Fayette County Commission has approved a solution they hope will help with the smell coming out of Cannelton Hollow that is caused by the sewer lines coming from Mount Olive State Prison.

At their meeting on April 30, the commission approved for the Kanawha Falls Public Service District to introduce chemicals in order to reduce the smell and clean out bacteria.

Joseph Goodnite, the general manager for the PSD told the commission that the best option would be to use hypo, which is a bleach solution and then once it’s done cleaning the waste, introduce sulfur to clean out the bleach.

“Take the smell away, plus take away the fact that anything coming from the prison is going to effect the people down there,” Goodnite said. “You’re looking at 1100 people sitting on top of that mountain that’s sending some pretty nasty stuff down there.”

This temporary solution comes after a flash flood in August 2022 wiped out a key sewer line that runs from the prison to Smithers Creek that runs through Cannelton Hollow.

Goodnite says that each 55 gallon drum of the bleach solution will cost the commission eight dollars per gallon, plus the set up of a building, about $5,000, to keep the hypo and sulfur in.

He says the chemicals will be directly introduced into the lines for the prison.

“It will be pumped into their lines, it will not be pumped into the creek,” Goodnite said. “What’s coming out of the prison will be treated, so that, what is affecting the creek is going to be just like water coming out of the prison.”

Commissioner Allison Taylor expressed concerns over how much everything will costs for a year.

Taylor said that it would be better to do it in increments until a more permanent fix can be found.

“We need to do something until the situation is addressed so we’re probably going to want to do it in one year increments,” she said during the meeting.

However, Goodnite didn’t have how much it was going to cost.

There was no indication on how long they will implement this solution.