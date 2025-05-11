CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 in Charleston.

The crash was reported at around 4:20 Sunday morning in westbound lanes right past the Interstate 77 split.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the vehicle struck the cement barrier wall and left the interstate. The vehicle landed below at the Martin Marietta Charleston Yard on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The two others in the vehicle are in critical condition at CAMC General Hospital.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. An investigation is ongoing.