INSTITUTE, W.Va — West Virginia State University is all set to celebrate their spring commencement on Saturday, recognizing the achievements of 240 graduates.

Jack Bailey, assistant vice president for University Relations, said it is an exciting day on the campus.

“It is really just one of the most exciting days of the year we have on campus, The Walker Convocation Center should be packed with our graduates and their families and it is a good day to be a Yellow Jacket,” said Bailey.

Bailey highlighted that every graduate will have their name called out and will walk across the stage and receive a photo with President Ericke Cage.

“The one thing I always like about our graduation here at state is that each of our graduates gets their moment in the spotlight.” said Bailey.

This year’s commencement speaker will be Chef Paul Smith, a WVSU alumnus who owns multiple restaurants in Charleston.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 10 at 10AM in the D. Stephen and Diane H. Walker Convocation Center at the university.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be livestreamed on WVSU’s YouTube channel.

Story by Ananya Rautela