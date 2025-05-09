SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. –Governor Patrick Morrisey says that the expansion of Summersville Lake State Park will continue benefiting the park but also the residences in the area.

“This area’s always been a gem, but to give that additional designation and to have the investment, the changes we’ve been seeing, I think that’s going to lead to a lot of wealth and lot of incredible times to for so many people in this area, for years to come,” Morrisey said during a ribbon cutting to celebrate the expansion Friday afternoon.

Morrisey was joined by Brett McMillion, director of WV Division of Natural Resources to announce that the new expansion, will have full RV hookup campsites, primitive campsites overlooking Dear Run and Joe Branch campgrounds. A new bath house, playground, two laundry rooms, outdoor sink, and shower.

Morrisey said that the expansion allows everyone to come and experience all of the activities they have there.

“Now these campgrounds are going to offer folks from all across the state and country to opportunity to stay the night in one of our beautiful state parks and enjoy the natural beauty of West Virginia,” he said.

Morrisey also announced another Mountaineer Mile trail, which is part of his initiative to encourage West Virginians to go outside and walk a mile. The initiative was borne after Morrisey signed into law a bill banning certain food dyes in foods.

He says that since announcing the initiative, 42 days ago, progress has been made.

“Some days have been harder than others, but I think if I can do it, with all the challenges in place, certainly everyone in West Virginia, if you have the chance get out and walk a mile,” Morrisey said.

In April, he announced that trail will be designated in all 32 state parks.

Photo: Office of the Governor