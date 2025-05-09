CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The annual East End Yard Sale is Saturday in Charleston.

For the second year in a row the Piedmont Elementary School PTO is assistant the East End Neighborhood Association with the event.

Piedmont Elementary Principal Ashley Grogg said there will be more than 100 vendors spread out through the East End including dozens of residences.

Grogg said vendors will also be set-up on the Kanawha County Schools parking lot on Elizabeth and at her school.

“We’ve got a lady that’s going to be selling jams and jellies and then we’ve got your regular yard sale stuff, clothes and shoes and baby items,” Grogg said during an appearance Friday on 580Live with Dave Allen.

The East End Yard Sale goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.