SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of South Charleston is set to celebrate the grand opening of its brand new Farmers Market with an official ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday.

The market will feature a wide variety of local vendors and will highlight West Virginia’s finest produce and flower vendors.

Shawn Zuniga, Recreation Director for the City of South Charleston expressed his excitement about the launch.

“This has been something that has been in the works for a couple of years now and we are finally trying to get it over to the finish line now.” said Zuniga.

An excited lineup for vendors includes Butch’s Just Drinks (lemonade), Ridge to Ridge Sips & Treats (coffee), Jo Jo’s Tacos, and an ice cream stand that will be present on the opening weekend.

Children can enjoy special kids zone with inflatables on Saturday.

Zuniga emphasized on the unique character of the market.

“It is a unique market, I think it is going to be one of those places that is a one stop shop.” said Zuniga.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the City will also be handing out free reusable shopping totes to moms while supplies last.

He encouraged families to come out and celebrate.

“Come out and see us Saturday it is Mother’s Day weekend, bring your moms and all the wonderful women in your life.” said Zuniga.

Those interested in becoming vendors can call 304-440-2160 for more information.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 10 at 4006 MacCorkle Avenue, South Charleston, from 8:30AM to 9:00AM.

Story by Ananya Rautela