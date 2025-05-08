MOUNT NEBO, W.Va. –A second person has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Monday in Nicholas County.

According to Nicholas County Sheriff Johnny Evans, Misty Carelli, 52, of Tennessee, died in the hospital Friday. Her husband, Ronald Carelli died a short time after the crash at Summersville Regional Medical Center.

The incident was reported at the intersection of U.S. 19 and state Route 41in Mount Nebo. Investigators said that the victims were in a car that was heading south on U.S. 19 and hit a WV Division of Highways truck that was stopped at a stoplight.

The DOH worker in the truck was not injured.