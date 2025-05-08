CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multifest, the highly anticipated West Virginia annual event is marking its 35th anniversary this year but organizers are facing funding challenges.

The event brings together thousands of people each year to enjoy cultural, music, art, education programs in the community.

This year’s budget is set at $505,314 to support the four day festival, but so far, only about $350,000 has been raised, leaving a significant shortfall.

Without the additional support, organizers say that the festival may struggle to deliver the usually lineup of entertainment and activities.

“Unfortunately by this time of the year we usually have at least half or even 3/4 of the budget. said Multifest Executive Director Tamara Eubanks. “But unfortunately due to the DEI things that are going on in the world and companies are really kind of pushing back, we are only about a forth of our way to our goal and so that has put a halt on us to be able to sign any of the artist and what we announced on.” said Eubanks.

Adding to the challenge are rising artist fee

“The artist fee has gone up tremendously, ranging from 80,000 plus per artist so that is going to be a challenge for us.” said Eubanks,

Sponsorships have also taken a hit this year.

“This year some of our sponsors that normally come to be a sponsor with us has returned to say that they will not be a sponsor with us which is very unfortunate. “said Eubanks.

For more information on how to donate or support he event please visit their official website.