CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Charleston residents will get the chance to hear from national and local bands during the 2025 Live on the Levee in the coming weeks.

Charleston officials and sponsors of the event came together Thursday afternoon at Moses Cadillac GMC to announce the line-up for the levee.

The levee gets started on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park on May 23rd, in conjunction with USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships. They will have one act, Reverend Horton Heat: a psychobilly trio from Dallas, Texas. They will perform at five.

City manager Ben Mishoe was responsible for putting the musical acts together this year.

He says he’s excited because there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s something for everyone, we have a country night, we have a rockabilly night, we have the Great Race coming through town on that Thursday, special Live on the Levee Thursday night with a performance by legendary The CharlieWest All-Stars,” Mishoe said.

The event has a lot of sponsors to make sure that the event is able to go on. The title sponsor, Moses, has been with the event for 18 of the 21 years it’s been going on.

Meredith Titus, daughter of Bob Moses and General Sales Manager at Moses Cadillac GMC, said that they’ve been all in since the city came to her dad and sister.

She says that Moses has been with the event for so long, because they have seen the impact it has had on the community throughout the years.

” Because we can see the benefits to the community and to all the different charities that we support,” Titus said. “We’ve always felt strongly about giving back to the community and the community that supports us and made us who we are.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said that while the levee has musical entertainment, it isn’t just about that.

She says it’s so much more.

“It is a space and place where people come together, to be together on Thursday and Friday nights,” Goodwin said. “So, Live on the Levee is more than just music, it is about bringing people together in a space, in a place that we call home, to break bread, to have something to drink and most importantly do good for the community.”

Titus said that she loves that the levee is for everyone in the community.

“You go down with your friends, and just hang out, have something to do, get outside,” Titus said. “I loved how you can with your family, and there’s a playground next to it, they can run and feel safe, I love that the boaters get to come up and enjoy the evening. I love that everyone comes down and sits next to each other and just really enjoy the evening together.”

The musical line-up includes:

May 23- In conjunction with the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship; Reverend Horton Heat, 5 p.m.

May 30- In conjunction with FestivALL; Magnolia Boulevard at 6 p.m. and the No BS Brass Brand at 7:30 p.m.

June 13- The Esquires at 6 p.m. and Chicago Rewired at 7:30

June 26- Veteran’s Night and in conjunction with The Great Race; Face Value: A tribute to Phil Collins at 6 p.m. and The CharlieWest All Stars at 7:30

July 18- Nathan Bess at 6 p.m. and Chapel Hart at 7:30 p.m.

Aug 1- Back to School Night; Sneezy at 6 p.m. and Ona at 7:30 p.m.

Other sponsors of the event include, The Health Plan, Brewer and Company of WV, INC, Lou Wendell Marine Sales, Poca Valley, Adecco, Bridge Valley and Technical College, Spriggs Distributing, City National Bank, Terradon Corporation, The Beverage Market and more.

Nonprofit partners include Covenant House, Kanawha Valley Collective, Manna Meal, Religious Coalition for Community Renewal and YWCA’s Sojourner’s Shelter.

Vendors for the 2025 season are going to be released at a later date.