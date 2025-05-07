CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Citizens in Charleston will now have a new public sculpture to view as they pass by City Center at Slack Plaza.

The “Riverflow” sculpture was unveiled by the City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art and the Briar Hill’s Garden Club Wednesday afternoon at a dedication ceremony.

The sculpture, which was designed by sculptor Jonathan Cox, consists of horizontal polished stainless steel and three large circular glass rings (Blenko Glass) that make a reference to the sternwheel. The sculpture is illuminated by in-ground LED lights, to let passerby’s have a dynamic experience during the night and day.

Cox said that he was honored to have been chosen to sculpt something to add the beautiful center.

“This is such a beautiful, vibrant place, I mean City Center and to have a piece right in the middle of it contributing to the actives that are going to go on here, the music performances, the gatherings, it’s just a wonderful thing,” he said.

Cox has taken inspiration from the close proximity to the Kanawha River and the Haddad Riverfront Park.

Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin says that the sculpture adds onto the history of Charleston.

“And who has helped us create that great history are the people who have made this place and space that we love so much,” Goodwin said. “So when I look at this piece, that’s what I see, not only where we are, but most important who we are.”

Cox, focuses on abstract forms and natural metaphors, said that he wants the name to act as an entree into the art to allow spectators to add their own interpretations to the art.

“I just love to do work that creates a response, and like I said edifies people,” Cox said. “You know one of my people complements is when someone says I’m not sure what it means but that’s really beautiful, I really love that, that’s high praise to me.”

Cox says that the design process started out with the traditional pen and paper and then they turned to technology.

He said that after all of that, it takes a lot of hard work to actually put the sculpture together.

“And then there’s just a lot of muscle and hard work, welding it, grinding, polishing the whole thing, fabricating the glass pieces, selecting them, just a tremendous amount of time and work, but it’s work that I love,” Cox said.

He said that it took about six and half months to put together after all of the parts were done.

“Riverflow”, becomes the fourth sculpture Cox has done for the city. His other works include New Life at CAMC Cancer Center and Continuum and The Discovery at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.