HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington Police are investigating an incident from Tuesday morning where a man came into a gas station with numerous injuries.

Officers responded to the Sheetz on 18th Street West just after 5 o’clock when a man came in saying he had suffered a gunshot wound.

According to a statement from Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins, the victim reported that he had been beaten by multiple individuals inside an abandoned residence a few blocks away. The victim said his wallet and cash were stolen.

The man had suffered a small puncture wound on the palm of his hand, claiming it was from a gunshot during the robbery.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspect has been named.