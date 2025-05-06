CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Small businesses in West Virginia continue to struggle to find workers as labor shortages persist, according to the latest job report from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

The NFIB’s April report revealed that 34% of small business owners had job openings that they could not fill, the percentage is down from March but still the lowest since January 2021.

Gil White, State Director of West Virginia at NFIB emphasized the struggles local businesses face.

“This is still the highest numbers since we started our polling 51 years ago.” said White. “So I think this gives you a very strong indication that small business owners in West Virginia are struggling to find workforce.”

He noted that small business owners are concerned as the busy summer season approaches.

“For small business owners to continue to operate and provide services throughout the state of West Virginia and every community they need a workforce and that is a challenge right now to say the least.” said White.

According to the report, 56% of small business owners nationwide were hiring in April, yet 47% of them reported few or no qualified applicants for open positions. Job openings were high in manufacturing, construction and transportation sector.

White believes that the pandemic has taken a toll on these statistics and has shaped how workers approach employment.

“What the small business owners are finding is that you cant even get people to apply for a job and I think that is a very sad statement.” said White. “So again, I think that is an alarming trend that we hope is short lived.”

He also emphasized on the importance of education to address the workforce gaps.

“Whatever your dream is that you follow, you need to have a strong education.” said White, adding that policy support would also help. “Hopefully we will find tremendous support from our legislators.” said White.

Meanwhile, 33% of small business owners reported raising compensation in April to attract workers. a net 17% plan to raise wages in the next three months, the lowest since Match 2021.

The NFIB has been advocating for small businesses since 1943, representing independent and small business owners in Washington, D.C., and across all 50 states.

For the full NFIB report please visit https://www.nfib.com/news/monthly_report/jobs-report.

Story by Ananya Rautela