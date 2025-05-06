HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Police Department is looking into a potential hit-and-run incident from Monday.

Officers say a 20-year-old woman reported that she was struck while utilizing the crosswalk in the 400 block of 20th Street. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The victim told police that the vehicle that struck her was a red sedan traveling southbound.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department Traffic Division at 304-696-4470, extension 1201.