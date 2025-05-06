CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several cancer survivors and those undergoing treatment were treated with a relaxing social event Tuesday evening at the CAMC Cancer Center.

The center hosted its first “Mother’s Day Tea” in the nearby healing garden, which gave attendees a chance to chat, socialize, and reflect on their stories and battles over the years. The cloudy Charleston afternoon turned into blue skies and comfortable conditions just in time for the tea party, which featured a performance from the West Virginia Youth Symphany.

Sarah Setran, senior psychologist for CAMC Cancer Center and the organizer of the event, says the tea party was a chance to give these women a peaceful evening of fellowship.

“It’s a place where they can come and they can socialize with each other and also bring their family members who have been on this cancer journey for a long time with them,” Setran said Tuesday.

Setran says they wanted to make the environment as laid-back and relaxing as possible.

“We want to encourage them to socialize. A lot of the time, cancer is so isolating, especially being immunocompromised,” Setran said. “We wanted an atmosphere where they could feel free to socialize, but also, really take advantage of being outdoors and with other people and listening. It’s just a full sensory experience for the mind and the body and the soul.”

Cancer survivor April Bostic, who works in healthcare, agreed that the tea party was stress-free.

“The pressure is off so it’s more relaxing for people to share their stories and hang out without any expectations,” Bostic said.

Bostic said she was in good company.

“It’s nice to be surrounded by people who have had similar situations as you,” Bostic said.

Shelly Setliff, another cancer survivor and healthcare worker, says she battled cancer during a time of nationwide isolation, but it ended up helping her be a better healthcare professional

“I had cancer during COVID, so it was a lot,” Setliff said. “It is nice to be able to get out and share your story with people. We work in healthcare, so when a lady comes in with a new diagnosis and she’s afraid, we’ve got people there that can help her.”

Bostic says sitting down with other brave women left her with a feeling of empowerment.

“You’re not alone. You’re part of a club that nobody wanted to join, right? So, it’s a family, kind of sisterhood atmosphere,” Bostic said.

During the last hour of the tea party, Setran said that the event was a hit.

“They didn’t want to leave,” Setran said. “That’s the environment that we wanted to create. A place where they can feel free to sit back and relax and soak everything in.”