CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Wednesday marks the last day you can get your REAL ID.

The REAL ID is a heightened security measure following the Real ID Enforcement Act of 2005– being put into place two decades later– and it’s required for passengers to board domestic flights at airports or enter some government buildings.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is encouraging everyone who hasn’t already done so to make their way to their local DMV by Wednesday, May 7 and get their REAL ID.

The REAL ID will have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner or the driver’s license.

West Virginia DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said it’s not required for one to get their Real ID, but life happens, and you may not need it until you need it.

“You never know when you’re going to have to get on that airplane or go inside a federal building, so why procrastinate and put it off something easily obtainable,” Frazier said.

All you need is your social security card, birth certificate or a passport, current driver’s license and two proofs of residency to show at the DMV upon getting your Real ID.

Frazier said while the wait time is typically 30 minutes or less now at any of their 26 DMV offices across the state, people coming in to get their Real ID at the last minute may make it a little longer.

“I do expect a little influx in wait time for the simple reason of people trying to obtain their Real ID,” he said. “So, the wait may be a little greater, but be patient, we’ll get to you.”

Frazier said you must make an in-person visit to the DMV to acquire your Real ID.

However, he said just like with any regular driver’s license or essentially any other service they offer, you will be able to renew your Real ID entirely online.

“The DMV of the past is not the DMV in present state, there’s so many things you can do online, it has just grown beyond leaps and bounds over the past five years,” Frazier said.

A passport will also serve as a Real ID-compliant license for boarding domestic flights at an airport.

But, Frazier said they still encourage everyone to get their Real IDs, regardless.

“For a small fee, why not have it?”

The cost to get a Real ID is $10 dollars more than the cost of a regular license, which is $28 dollars in West Virginia.

West Virginia International Yeager Airport had previously stated that there will be a phase-in process for the Real ID upon going through the TSA checkpoint, meaning if you don’t have it, you will have to go through some additional security steps before boarding your flight.