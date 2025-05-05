MT. NEBO — A Tennessee man died after his car slammed into a state Division of Highways truck in Nicholas County Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Ronald Carelli, 54, of Hixson, Tennessee, was traveling south on U.S. Route 19 at Mt. Nebo when his car hit a DOH dump truck at the stoplight at the intersection of state Route 41 at around 9:20 a.m.

Deputies said Carelli was pronounced dead a short time after the crash at Summersville Regional Medical Center.

A passenger in his car, Misty Carelli, 52, also of Hixson, Tennessee, was critically injured and taken by helicopter to CAMC General.

The driver of the DOH dump truck was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.