HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –A man allegedly connected to a Huntington robbery has turned himself in to police.

According to Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins, Messiah Peddie, 19, of Washington, DC, turned himself in at the Cabell County Courthouse Monday. Peddie, along with Tayvon Nelson, 19, of Staten Island, NY, were wanted on first degree robbery charges from an April 27 incident on Collis Avenue. Nelson, a former football player for Marshall University, was arrested on Saturday.

Peddie and Nelson allegedly came to a residence in the 2400 block of Collis Avenue for drugs and money. The two are accused of shooting and injuring two people, one of which was left paralyzed from the waist down. A criminal complaint says that there was exchange of gunfire and one victim shot Nelson several times.

Nelson is currently being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $125,000, cash only bond.