CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department has sent out a warning regarding a phone scam going around.

According to a release from the department, the scammers are impersonating CPD officers and falsely claiming to citizens that they have outstanding warrants or have missed jury duty. The scammers then tell them they must purchase prepaid gift cards and provide card information over the phone in order to avoid arrest.

CPD encourages anyone receiving similar calls to hang up immediately and report scam calls to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or 877-382-4357.