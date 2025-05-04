CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Three people are in jail after troopers uncovered hundreds of grams of illicit drugs following a traffic stop in Logan County Saturday.

The West Virginia State Police say their Logan Detachment was conducting a traffic stop in the Chapmanville area Saturday when they noticed the odor of marijuana emitting from inside a vehicle.

During an investigation, troopers utilized a police K9 to locate the drugs where they discovered approximately 408 grams of illegal narcotics and $9,800 cash.

They said Melissa Maynard of Chapmanville has been charged with Driving Revoked DUI 3rd Offense and Conspiracy.

Terrence Clifford and Garland McCraney, both of Akron, Ohio have been charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Crack Cocaine in addition to Conspiracy.

All suspects currently await sentencing in Southern Regional Jail.