BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. –Two more arrests have been made in connection with a stabbing that happened Wednesday in Barboursville.

Shawn Spradling and Steven Woodard were identified as suspects by Barboursville Police. Spradling and Woodard are both charged with being an accessory before and after the fact. Spraadling is also charged with harboring a fugitive.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a garage apartment in the 1100 block of Rear Main Street which is located near McConkey Avenue. Initially only one suspect, Fikara Fulks, Michigan, was arrested. She is charged with malicious wounding.

According to a criminal complaint the stabbing occurred after an argument over drug money.

Both Spradling and Woodward are being held at the Western Regional Jail.