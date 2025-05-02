CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds are expected to gather Saturday at the state capitol for the annual Race for the Ribbon , a fundraising event aimed at raising awareness for breast cancer prevention, detection and surviving it.

The race is organized by West Virginia Breast Health, an initiative that aims to educate the public about breast cancer, and providing funding and services to patients across the state.

The event is expected to draw participants from seven states, with around 1000 people joining, including breast cancer survivors, families honoring loved ones and supporters.

Donna DeHart, Executive Director at West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, Inc was on 580Live with Dave Allen to talk about the race.

“Early detection is key and on average in West Virginia, 310 women die every single week.” said DeHart.

DeHart emphasized the urgency of addressing breast cancer in the state.

“Currently in West Virginia, breast cancer is now the leading cancer that kills West Virginia women.” said DeHart. “Those statistics are staggering and so early detection, if you get screened early and it is diagnosed early you have a 99% chance of surviving.” said DeHart.

On Friday, “Pack a pickup party” will take place at 1007 Bullitt St across Fazio’s restaurant, from 4 PM to 7 PM, featuring food, music, tailgating and runners will pick up their packets for the race.

The event on Friday will also feature a CAMC mobile mammogram bus on site allowing attendees to tour the bus and schedule appointment for a mammogram at CAMC.

“People can take tours of the bus and see that it is not intimidating, it is not scary and they can also make appointments with CAMC that day to be screened next week or whenever is convenient for them, so we will all be there Friday night.” said DeHart.

The race for the ribbon raises funds throughout the year for helping cover costs for mammograms, co-pays for breast cancer treatments, providing ravel assistance and support women with breast cancer.

Kanawha County sheriffs will also be present to assist along the race route, providing support and ride to participants needing transportation to the finish line or back to parking areas.

DeHart encourages the community to show their support.

“Get there early, lets have fun and lets celebrate survivors.” said DeHart.

The Race for the Ribbon begins at 8 AM, and the race starts at 9 AM, at the WV State Capitol on May 3. Parking will be available at the Capitol Complex.

For more information please visit https://www.wvbhi.org/2025-race-for-the-ribbon.

Story by Ananya Rautela