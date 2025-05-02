GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Occupational Medicine and primary care services are being expanded in Mason County that health providers say, will better serve the rural community as well as new employees and families coming in for the developing Nuccor Steel nearby.

Marshall Health Network and Rivers Health Family Medicine celebrated the new Marshall Occupational Medicine clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Gallipolis Ferry.

Marshall health officials say the newly-opened clinic offers services tailored to local employers, including pre-employment and regulatory physicals, drug and alcohol testing, work-related injury care, return-to-work evaluations, onsite x-rays and more.

“This new clinic represents our commitment to the health and well-being of Mason County’s growing workforce.” said Dr. Adam Franks, professor and chair of Family and Community Health and vice dean for Rural Health at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “By offering dedicated occupational medicine services close to home, we’re helping employers prioritize employee health while streamlining access.”

Chief Innovation Officer for Marshall Health Network Beth Hammers said on MetroNews affiliate station WMOV Radio out of Ravenswood that this expansion marks many more years of progress to come for Marshall Health in Mason County.

“This is a great time to actually bring everyone together, provide some networking and also the services we want to bring to Mason County, and plus, our friends at Nuccor and all of the other businesses that are coming because of Nuccor, I’m telling you, it’s only the beginning in Mason County,” Hammers said.

A part of Marshall Health Network, Rivers Health Family Medicine opened its clinic in Gallipolis Ferry in November of last year. Rivers Health was also celebrating some new service expansion opportunities at the new occupational clinic of their own.

Rivers Health Nurse Practitioner Patricia Hanes now joins Dr. Hannah Leport, a board-certified family medicine physician.

Rivers Health Chief Operating Officer Justin Turner said that together, the two will be able to provide primary care for patients of all ages through services that include well and sick visits, chronic disease management, and walk-in pediatric care available every Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Turner said this is redefining the multi-faceted approach to quality medical care and couldn’t be achieved without the collaborative effort of all involved.

“This project addresses the unique healthcare needs of our rural communities by integrating occupational health and primary care for a holistic approach to wellness,” Turner said. “As a proud member of the Marshall Health Network, we benefit from shared resources, collective expertise and collaborative support, and that enables Rivers Health and Marshall Health to expand services for the betterment of our communities.”

He said expanding primary care in the rural communities like theirs is vital.

“For many neighbors, access to healthcare close to home makes a difference between receiving timely treatment or delaying necessary care,” Turner said. “Our providers understand our community’s unique challenges and deliver personalized care tailored to those needs.”

Medical Director of Occupational Medicine at Marshall Health Network Nick Chongswatdi said the new clinic helps facilitate their overall plan of growth and expansion.

“We’re happy to be here and we’re extending our footprint a little bit with the Marshall Health Network, which I think is pretty strong into the southern part of the state, and now into western West Virginia, so we hope to continue to grow and continue to provide these services to the community, that’s our whole goal with this,” Chongswatdi said.

Community leaders gathered together with Marshall Health and Rivers Health representatives for Thursday’s ceremony, which not only included a ribbon cutting, but facility tours and a meet and greet with providers.