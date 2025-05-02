CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 200 young writers from across West Virginia gathered today at the University of Charleston for the 41st annual Young writers Day.

The event celebrates the creativity and achievements of young writers.

The event, organized by the West Virginia Department of Education in partnership with Central West Virginia Writing Project, Marshall University, and the June Harless Center, brought together students from grades 1-12 for a day of writing workshops, inspiration from local author and an award ceremony recognizing winners of the contest.

“I hope that students are motivated and inspired to continue writing and they have a chance to hear from local West Virginia authors and being celebrated for being either a county or state level winner and I just hope that they leave here realizing that they should should continue to write, they can continue to write and that their writing maters.” said Dr. Maggie Luma, Director of West Virginia Young Writers Contest.

She emphasized on the event’s long standing tradition in West Virginia.

“This is the 41st annual Young Writers Day and it really is an establishment, an institution here in West Virginia and I just think it is so important to them to be recognized.” said Luma. “They can be celebrated by their families, by their teachers, by county and sate level administrations, it is just really especial.”

Among many activities students had the chance to interact with local authors and also attend workshops conducted by the authors.

Victoria Crall, a children’s book author and workshop presenter for 1st and 2nd grade said she is grateful to be part of the event.

“So excited to be involved, I love working with kids, my story is for young kids and as soon as the opportunity arose, I jumped on it as soon as I could.” said Crall. “I think this event is amazing, I saw so much excitement and engagement in the kids not only in writing but in reading and I hope that they never lose that.”

The event offered a chance for young writers to be inspired by each other.

“I am pretty impressed with the incredible writers that are here and just the turnout of the event.” said Joseph Vanmeter, a junior in high school.

Sundas Mazhar, a sophomore in Princeton High School shared how writing is an an outlet for expression for her.

“I love writing, it is an escape from the real world, I write more poetry than fiction and it is just a way to express my feelings.” said Mazhar.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony honoring the writers.

Story by Ananya Rautela