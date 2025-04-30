Story by Chris Lawrence

Charleston Police confirm a body of a female has been recovered from the Kanawha River this afternoon. It’s believed the victim was in a car which entered the water at the Frontier Boat Ramp earlier today. Police are not releasing any further information until they can notify next of kin.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene of an emergency on the banks of he Kanawha River this afternoon.

The search is being conducted near the Frontier Boat Ramp after a passer-by reporting seeing a vehicle go into the water in that area

So far there has been no confirmation of a vehicle. Divers are in the water searching the area and authorities are also checking the area with a drone to see if the can spot the vehicle.

(Photo by Jerry Waters)