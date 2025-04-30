CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 1300 ninth and tenth grade students from 11 counties across West Virginia gathered today at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center ft the West Virginia GEAR UP Career Academy.

The event was hosted by West Virginia GEAR UP in partnership with Education Alliance. The event focused on career exploration and inspiring students to envision a future right here in West Virginia.

Jason Luyster, Senior Director of Student Affair for West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Grant Director for GEAR UP grant program emphasized the importance of the event.

“We hope that these students realize that there are so many opportunities right here in the state of West Virginia.” said Luyster. “They need to start taking steps now for achieving goals, so it is never too early to start planning for your future.”

Employers from 55 organizations were part of the event, giving students a chance to learn directly from industry professionals.

Morgan Hunt, Fax Manager at Suttle and Stalnaker CPAs highlighted the need to increase awareness about professional careers.

“We really wanted to come out today and just be more involved with high schoolers and teach them out the accounting industry and profession and get more people knowledgeable as to what is out there for them.” said Hunt.

Alexus Thayer, recruiter at Best Virginia Heating and Cooling aimed to educate students about trade school.

“So I really just want to push the information out to them about trade school and the benefits of money that is out there as well.” said Thayer

Students said the event helped them feel more prepared about their futures.

“I was just hoping to get more knowledge about the paths I can take once I graduate high school.” said Regan Banks, high school student at Roane County High School. “It showed me options that I might not have considered before and it showed me the resources I have once I get out of high school.”

In addition to the career expo students attended a live STEM presentation by The Bug Chicks, two entomologists who make science fun and engaging.

Adam Mullins, Sophomore at Nicholas County High school said the event helped shape his thinking.

“It gave me more ideas for what I want to do in my future.” said Mullins.

Story by Ananya Rautela